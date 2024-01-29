Venezuelan opposition candidate blocked by court calls it ‘judicial criminality,’ won’t abandon race

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado says the court ruling blocking her presidential candidacy represents “judicial criminality” and vows to stay in the race. She says last week’s decision shows the ruling party’s fear of having to face her at the polls. Machado says she expects government repression and other obstacles to increase against her and her team. But she would not explain the steps she plans to take to be allowed by electoral authorities to participate in the presidential election. The former lawmaker won a primary held in October by the faction of the opposition backed by the United States.

