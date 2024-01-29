Why are EU leaders struggling to unlock a 50-billion-euro support package for Ukraine?

BRUSSELS (AP) — As Hungary continues to oppose a 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) support package for Ukraine, other EU leaders are losing patience. After Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked the aid in December, the other 26 EU heads of state and governments are looking at other ways to unblock the money, ahead of a summit in Brussels this week. Orban has repeatedly angered the EU since Russia started its war in Ukraine nearly two years ago. He has criticized EU sanctions on Russia and has advocated for an immediate end to the fighting, a move that could leave Moscow in permanent control of large chunks of Ukrainian territory.

