Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner returns home to Italy amid great fanfare

ROME (AP) — Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has returned to Italy amid great fanfare with RAI state TV broadcasting his arrival at the airport in Rome. Sinner was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with his orange racket bag strapped onto his shoulders and he also held a green bag with gold-colored straps that appeared to contain his Australian Open trophy. Sinner was due to be honored by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni later in the day. Sinner became the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title in nearly a half century. Pope Francis congratulated Italy for Sinner’s victory on Monday.

