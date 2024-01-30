Biden says he’s decided on response to killing of 3 US troops, plans to attend dignified transfer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he has decided how to respond to the killing of three American service members in Jordan, noting that he does not want to expand war in the Middle East but demurring on the specifics of how the U.S. will proceed. U.S. officials say they are still determining which of several Iran-backed groups was responsible for the killings, the first since a wave of attacks on U.S. forces in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel. Biden has spoken with the families of the service members and will attend the dignified transfer of their remains at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware with the blessings of the families.

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

