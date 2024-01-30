EU Parliament probes a Latvian lawmaker after media allegations that she spied for Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament has opened an investigation into news reports that a Latvian member of the assembly, Tatjana Ždanoka, has been working as a Russian agent for several years, officials said Tuesday. In a statement, the office of the president of the parliament, Roberta Metsola, said she “takes these allegations very seriously.” Metsola is tasking a parliamentary committee that handles EU lawmakers’ code of conduct with handling the case. Nordic and Baltic news sites reported on Monday that Ždanoka has been an agent for the Russian Federal Security Service, the FSB, since at least 2004.

By LORNE COOK and JARI TANNER Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.