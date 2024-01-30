Ex-Huskers TE Gilbert, a top national recruit in 2019, pleads no contest to misdemeanors in break-in

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors and was ordered to pay a fine and restitution in connection with a break-in at a liquor and vape shop in Lincoln last summer. Gilbert had been charged with burglary, but prosecutors amended it to trespassing and criminal mischief. Gilbert was fined $400 and ordered to pay $450 for damage he caused to SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop. Gilbert, from Marietta, Georgia, was a five-star recruit who was the top-ranked tight end prospect and 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

