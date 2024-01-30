Federal appeals court won’t revisit ruling that limits scope of Voting Rights Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court says it won’t revisit a ruling that private groups can’t sue under a key section of the Voting Rights Act. The decision Tuesday by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sets the stage for a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court over a ruling that civil rights groups say erodes the 1965 law aimed at prohibiting racial discrimination in voting. The appeals court denied the request by groups asking it to reconsider a 3-judge panel’s ruling last year. The ruling stems from a lawsuit challenging new state House districts drawn in Arkansas in 2021.

