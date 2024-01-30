Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, the first woman to represent Missouri in the Senate, has died at 90

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, who became the first female senator to represent Missouri after she was appointed to replace her husband following his death, has died at age 90. Carnahan was appointed to the Senate in 2001 after the posthumous election of her husband, Gov. Mel Carnahan, and she served until 2002. Her family did not specify the cause of death but said Carnahan died after a brief illness.

