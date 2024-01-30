French police asked for extra pay during Paris Olympics. They will get bonuses of up to $2,000

Police officers deployed during the Paris Olympics will receive bonuses of up to 1,900 euros. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the decision. Police unions organized protests this month to highlight concerns about working conditions during Games in July and August. Darmanin wants every Interior Ministry employee mobilized and says they will receive an exceptional bonus for working around the Games. The security operation is unprecedented in scale for France. Tens of thousands of police officers, thousands of soldiers and private security staff will be deployed.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.