Haiti pushes forward with new program to boost police department overwhelmed by gangs
By EVENS SANON
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry has met for the first time with officials from various countries who are part of a committee aimed at boosting the country’s beleaguered police department as it awaits the potential deployment of a foreign armed force to help it fight gangs. Haiti’s government said Tuesday that the committee responsible for overseeing the program includes officials from the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, the United Nations and the European Union. The government did not provide further details. A government official not authorized to speak to the media told The Associated Press that the program aims to generate more money for an existing basket fund created to help Haiti’s National Police.