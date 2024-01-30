Maine governor announces series of proposals following state’s deadliest shooting
By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor is calling for strengthening the state’s yellow flag law, boosting background checks for private gun sales and bolstering mental health crisis care following the deadliest mass shooting in state history. An army reservist killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in Lewiston in October. Three months later, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said during her State of the State address Tuesday that there’s broad support for taking action to prevent future tragedies. The governor also used her annual speech to address storms that hit Maine in recent weeks and caused millions of dollars of damage.