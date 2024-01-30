Millennial Money: The 4 longevity questions you should ask your financial planner

Only one-third of men correctly estimated how long a 60-year-old man in the U.S. could expect to live, according to a 2022 TIAA Institute survey. And fewer than half of women got it right for a 60-year-old woman. Advisers call this understanding of how long you’ll live in your retirement years longevity literacy, and it’s a crucial part of your retirement planning strategy. Retirement topics you should be addressing with your financial professional include what they’re using as your life expectancy in your plan, how you should prepare for long-term care expenses and whether you should be budgeting for care for your aging parents.

