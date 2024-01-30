Senate committee wants cooperation from Saudis in proposed deal with PGA Tour

A Senate committee investigating the PGA Tour’s proposed commercial deal wants the governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund fund to stop hampering the inquiry. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ron Johnson say they will press on with their subpoenas of four U.S. consulting firms that did work for the Public Investment Fund. They say the PIF has sued the consultants in a Saudi court to prevent them from responding to the subpoenas. The letter comes during a week when the PGA Tour is closing in on a separate investment deal with a private group of U.S. investors.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.