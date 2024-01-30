Serbia considers reintroducing a mandatory military draft as regional tensions simmer

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president says the country is considering the reintroduction of compulsory military service, citing tensions in the Balkans and elsewhere in Europe. President Aleksandar Vucic said top army commanders gave him “a strong argumentation” in favor of the reintroduction of a mandatory draft, which was suspended in 2011 to professionalize the armed forces. The populist Serbian president did not specify when the draft would return. He said national parliament would make the final decision. Opposition politicians and other critics of the draft have questioned the logic of a military buildup when Serbia is almost completely surrounded by NATO member countries.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.