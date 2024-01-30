Spain’s lawmakers are to vote on a hugely divisive amnesty law for Catalan separatists

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s lower house of Parliament is to debate and vote on an hugely divisive amnesty law that aims to sweep away the legal troubles of hundreds of people who were involved in Catalonia’s unsuccessful 2017 independence bid. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez agreed to the law in exchange for the parliamentary support of two small Catalan separatist parties, which enabled him to form a new minority leftist government late last year. But the bill has roused the ire of the conservative and far-right opposition parties that represent roughly half the country’s population. Many in the judiciary and police are also opposed.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.