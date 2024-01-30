Taiwan holds military drills to defend against the threat of a Chinese invasion

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese warships sail in waters around Taiwan and warplanes fly toward the island almost every day before turning back. What if they suddenly attacked? Taiwan’s military is holding drills at sea and in the air on Wednesday to practice defending against such a surprise attack. Journalists observed the training from fast boats that escorted a mine-laying ship. China claims the self-governing island as its territory and says it must come under Beijing’s control. The long-running divide is a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations, with fears that America could get pulled into a war if hostilities were to break out. Also Tuesday, Taiwan’s government protested after China’s aviation authority announced changes to a passenger flight path that is expected to bring planes closer to the island.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.