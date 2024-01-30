Wisconsin’s Democratic governor vetoes Republican map as another redistricting court fight looms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a redistricting proposal that the Republican-controlled Legislature passed last week in a last-ditch effort to avert the drawing of legislative boundaries by the state Supreme Court. Tuesday’s veto came a day after five of Wisconsin’s Republican members of Congress and the GOP-controlled Legislature asked the newest liberal member of the state Supreme Court not to hear a lawsuit that seeks to redraw congressional maps ahead of the November election. The Republican proposal Evers vetoed largely mirrored maps he had proposed but with changes that would reduce the number of GOP incumbents in the state Senate and Assembly who would have to face one another in November.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.