Turkish parliament strips imprisoned opposition lawmaker of seat

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish Parliament has stripped an imprisoned opposition lawmaker of his parliamentary status, defying a ruling made by the country’s top court in September. After months of legal and political turmoil that saw two of the highest courts in Turkey clash, the decision by the Court of Appeals to unseat Can Atalay, a lawyer and human rights activist who was elected to the parliament in May while in prison, was read in the Turkish parliament Tuesday. Opposition lawmakers protested in parliament as the decision was read. Atalay was convicted last year of attempting to overthrow the government for organizing nationwide protests in 2013. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

