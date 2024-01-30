UN agency confirms 119.8-degree reading in Sicily two years ago as Europe’s record high temperature
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s weather agency has confirmed a reading of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Sicily two years ago as the hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe. The World Meteorological Organization says the Sicilian scorcher was picked up on Aug. 11, 2021. Temperatures were soaring across much of Europe at the time, renewing concerns about climate change caused by human activity. The figure blew past the previous European record of 48 C that was recorded in the Greek cities of Athens and Elefsina in July 1977. A scientist who reports on climate and weather extremes for the World Meteorological Organization says the confirmation followed an investigation that required “meticulous care” by the agency.