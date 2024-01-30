US considering more measures against Venezuelan President Maduro after pulling some sanctions relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is considering additional measures against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government after the South American country’s highest court blocked the presidential candidacy of an opposition leader. This comes after the U.S. government on Monday pulled back part of the sanctions relief it granted Venezuela last year, following through on its threat to do so after Maduro reneged on a deal his administration made with the Venezuelan opposition to hold free elections in 2024. On Friday, Venezuela’s Supreme Court, aligned with Maduro’s government, upheld a ban on opposition leader María Corina Machado, a longtime government foe and winner of the primary held by the opposition faction backed by the U.S.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and REGINA GARCIA CANO Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.