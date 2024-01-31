AP Decision Notes: What to expect in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time ever, the race for the Democratic presidential nomination officially kicks off this Saturday in South Carolina. That’s the state that resurrected then-candidate Joe Biden’s foundering presidential campaign in 2020 and put him on a footing to win both the Democratic nomination and eventually the White House. Unlike four years ago, President Biden now looks to South Carolina voters to cement his campaign as the overwhelming favorite, as opposed to rescuing it from near-oblivion. Challenging Biden on the South Carolina ballot are U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and author Marianne Williamson.

