Auschwitz survivor decries rise of the far right and increased antisemitism in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A Jewish survivor of the Auschwitz death camp has told Germany’s parliament that she is appalled by the rising strength of the far right in the country and increasing antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that triggered the war in the Gaza Strip. Eva Szepesi was born in Hungary and liberated from Auschwitz at age 12 in January 1945. She spoke on Wednesday at the German parliament’s annual memorial event for victims of the Holocaust. The 91-year-old shared her memories of Nazi persecution and discussed the current situation in Germany. Recent national polls showed the far-right Alternative for Germany party in second place with support of around 20%.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.