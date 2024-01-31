Belgian farmers choke off traffic arteries in fourth day of protests over their dire prospects
HALLE, Belgium (AP) — Farmers have blocked ever more traffic arteries across Belgium as they seek to disrupt trade at major ports with a fourth day of protests in a continued push for concessions to get better prices for their produce and less bureaucracy to do their work. Wednesday’s rallies are part of farming protests across the European Union. Hundreds of thousands of Belgians have been facing disruptions and struggling to get to work or saw their doctor’s appointments cancelled because of the protests. A few hundred tractors have snarled traffic across the nation of 11.5 million. The farmers also plan to protest outside EU headquarters during Thursday’s summit of government leaders.