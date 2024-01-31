Challenger to mayor of Connecticut’s largest city staying in race as independent after primary loss

A challenger to the mayor of Connecticut’s largest city says he’s staying in Bridgeport’s protracted race for mayor. John Gomes announced Wednesday he’ll appear on next month’s general election ballot, despite losing a do-over Democratic primary ordered by a judge who threw out the results of the last one because of allegations of absentee ballot stuffing. Gomes is eligible to run in the special Feb. 27 general election as a minor party candidate. He’s come under pressure to bow out after incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim won last week’s primary. Ganim served seven years in prison for corruption during his first stint as mayor.

By SUSAN HAIGH and DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.