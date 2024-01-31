Skip to Content
AP-National

Days of Darkness: How one woman escaped the conspiracy theory trap that has ensnared millions

By
Published 7:27 AM

By DAVID KLEPPER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by the internet, conspiracy theories are having a big moment in America. They’re driving online chat room conversations, influencing our politics and adding to the polarization threatening to undermine our democracy. For one Tennessee woman named Ramona, conspiracy theories also offered explanations and answers during the frightening days of the coronavirus pandemic. However she soon found that QAnon’s dire predictions of a final clash between the forces of good and evil only worsened her anxiety and kept her chained to a controlling, abusive boyfriend.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content