Denmark’s King Frederik X visits Poland in his first trip abroad as monarch

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Denmark’s King Frederik X has begun his first trip abroad as monarch with a three-day visit to Poland. Frederik was proclaimed king on Jan. 14 and received a red-carpet welcome on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Warsaw. Denmark’s monarchs traditionally travel to another Scandinavian country first. But Frederik’s visit to Poland was planned before his mother, Queen Margrethe II, announced her surprise abdication in a New Year’s Eve address. The king’s trip therefore isn’t being treated as a state visit. He is expected to focus on promoting his country’s businesses and climate policies.

