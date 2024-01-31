Finland is hit by massive strikes protesting plans to cut social security and change how pay is set

HELSINKI (AP) — Labour unions in Finland went on strike Wednesday, starting a three-days labor action that will affect up to 300,000 workers and severely disrupt daily life. Trade unions are protesting revisions to labor market legislation and social security cuts proposed by the center-right government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. It will shut down kindergartens and pre-schools, disrupt air traffic and postal services, close public transport and shut down factories across the nation. Grocery stores, hotels and restaurants will be also hit by strikes across the Nordic country of 5.6 million from Wednesday to Friday.

