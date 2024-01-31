First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers pushes into California. Officials urge storm preparations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers is pushing into California, triggering statewide storm preparations and calls for people to get ready for potential flooding, heavy snow and damaging winds. Known as a “Pineapple Express” because its long plume of moisture stretches back across the Pacific to near Hawaii, the storm rolled into the far north early Wednesday and is expected to move down the coast through Thursday, followed by a more powerful storm on Sunday. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather.

