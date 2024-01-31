Hungary opposes billions in new EU aid for Ukraine. A new summit will try to change that

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders at a summit on Thursday will focus on the one member state blocking a 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) war support package for Ukraine: Hungary, the country in the bloc with the closest ties to Russia. Almost two years after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine, the war has ground to a virtual stalemate and Ukraine desperately needs financial assistance. The aid requires unanimous support. But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed it at a previous summit of the 27-member bloc in December and continues to oppose it.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.