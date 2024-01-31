Israel returns to neutral Hungary for ‘home’ game in Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs against Iceland

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Israel’s men’s soccer team is returning to Hungary for its “home” game in the qualifying playoffs for this year’s men’s European Championship. The March 21 game against Iceland must be played in a neutral country for security reasons during Israel’s war with Hamas. UEFA said the match will be played in Budapest at the Szusza Ferenc stadium, which seats 13,500 people. Israel also played there last June and beat Belarus 2-1 in their Euro 2024 qualifying group. The winner between Israel and Iceland will advance to a playoff final five days later, away against Bosnia-Herzegovina or Ukraine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.