Italy ramps up protest with Hungary over ‘humiliating’ treatment of detained Italian antifascist

ROME (AP) — Italy has ramped up its protests over the treatment of an Italian antifascist being held in a Hungarian jail. The protests have become more vocal after images of her appearing chained and shackled at a Budapest court hearing this week sparked outrage in Italy. Ilaria Salis was arrested in Budapest last year and is suspected of being involved in assaults against participants in Hungary’s Day of Honor commemorations. Each Feb. 11, far-right activists commemorate the failed attempt by Nazi and allied Hungarian soldiers to break out of Budapest during the Red Army’s siege of the city in 1945. On Wednesday, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni spoke about Salis’ detention in a phone call with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.