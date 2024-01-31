Laser strikes against aircraft including airline planes have surged to a new record, the FAA says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Laser strikes aimed at aircraft are at an all-time high. That’s according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said Wednesday that it received about 13,300 reports of lasers aimed at aircraft — including airliners — last year. That’s a record and a 41% increase over the previous year. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker says pointing a laser at a plane puts everyone on the plane and on the ground at risk. Authorities blame the surge in laser incidents on factors including the widespread sale of inexpensive lasers in stores and online.

