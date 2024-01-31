Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated. Police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head. The father was found beheaded in the bathroom of his home in Bucks County’s Middletown Township on Tuesday night. Police say the son, identified as 32-year-old Justin Mohn, was arrested about 100 miles away in Fort Indiantown Gap. Mohn was arraigned early Wednesday and held without bail. An attorney for Mohn wasn’t listed in court records and a message seeking comment on his behalf was left at a phone listing for him.

