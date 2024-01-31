Man who killed 2 women near the Las Vegas Strip is sentenced to life in prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting two Northern California women near the Las Vegas Strip almost eight years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Omar Talley was sentenced Tuesday after a judge reprimanded him for his lack of remorse. The 38-year-old Talley was convicted in October of murder and attempted murder. Court records show he initially faced the death penalty. He was accused of killing Melissa Yvette Mendoza and Jennifer Margarita Chicas and of wounding Chicas’ brother-in-law in February 2016.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.