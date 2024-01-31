Massachusetts turns recreational plex into shelter for homeless families, including migrants
By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu toured a recreational complex Wednesday hours ahead of its opening as a temporary shelter site for families experiencing homelessness, including migrants. Healey says about 75 individuals are expected to arrive at the center on Wednesday. The complex can provide temporary shelter for up to 400 people, or about 100-125 families, as the state continues to grapple with an influx of homeless migrants. In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson has announced the city will again extend its 60-day limit on shelter stays for asylum seekers.