Miracle cures: Online conspiracy theories are creating a new age of unproven medical treatments

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Online conspiracy theories have created a new age of fringe medical treatments and supposed miracle cures. The internet has become a clearing house for untested and even potentially dangerous medical products. They range from unproven supplements and remedies for aging to alternative treatments for COVID-19. Some of the people who are pushing these treatments have attracted the attention of federal regulators. But many continue to sell their products as these people exploit lingering fears from the pandemic and a lack of trust in traditional medicine. Experts say it recalls the period in the 19th century when peddlers selling cure-all ointments and powders traveled the country fleecing unsuspecting people. Today’s scammers just need access to the internet.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.