Mississippi eyes quicker Medicaid coverage in pregnancy to try to reduce deaths of moms and babies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi could start providing Medicaid coverage earlier in pregnancy in a bid to improve health outcomes for moms and babies. The state is poor and has the worst rate of infant mortality in the nation. House Bill 539 passed the House with wide bipartisan support Wednesday. It moves to the Senate for more work. The bill would allow up to 60 days of “presumptive eligibility” for Medicaid, starting July 1. This means a pregnant woman’s outpatient care would be paid by Medicaid as her application for coverage is considered. Medicaid is government-funded health insurance. Processing applications can take weeks, and physicians say early prenatal care is important.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.