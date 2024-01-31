Prosecutors seek life sentences for 3 suspects in killing of Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors have demanded life sentences for three suspects in the killing of Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries at their trial in Amsterdam. Prosecutors also sought sentences ranging from three to 21 years for six other suspects. The life sentences were requested Wednesday for the man who allegedly shot de Vries in a downton Amsterdam street in 2021, the alleged getaway driver and a man suspected of organizing the assassination. De Vries, a popular reporter and television presenter, died nine days later of his injuries. Dutch King Willem-Alexander called the shooting “an attack on journalism, the cornerstone of our constitutional state and therefore also an attack on the rule of law.”

