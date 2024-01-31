Simon & Schuster marks centennial with list of 100 notable books, from ‘Catch-22’ to ‘Eloise’

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world’s largest and most influential publishers, Simon & Schuster is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Highlights will include promotional giveaways, a dedicated web site and a spring gala featuring Judy Blume, Bob Woodward and dozens of other authors. For starters, the publisher has unveiled a list of 100 notable releases. It’s a blend of bestsellers, prize winners, headline makers and cultural sensations. Signature S&S works have since included Woodward’s and Carl Bernstein’s 1974 bestseller “All the President Men’s,” which helped establish the publisher’s eminence in political nonfiction, and Joseph Heller’s anti-war classic “Catch-22.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.