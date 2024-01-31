Spanish soccer player to go on trial accused of inappropriately touching a mascot before a game

MADRID (AP) — Court officials say Spanish soccer player Hugo Mallo will go on trial after being accused of inappropriately touching a mascot before a game in 2019. Mallo denies wrongdoing. He was with Celta Vigo when the alleged incident happened before a league match against Espanyol. The 32-year-old Mallo currently plays for Brazilian club Internacional. Prosecutors and the defendant seek the payment of a fine if Mallo is found guilty. They say Mallo inappropriately touched the breasts of the woman who was wearing Espanyol’s parakeet costume while players lined up to salute each other before kickoff.

