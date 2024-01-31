Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and others may vanish from TikTok as licensing dispute boils over

Universal Music Group, which represents artists including Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, says that it will no longer allow its music on TikTok now that a licensing deal between the two parties has expired. UMG said that it had not agreed to terms of a new deal with TikTok, so it plans to stop licensing content from the artists it represents to the popular social media platform owned by ByteDance, as well as TikTok Music services.

