US imposes sanctions on three Sudanese companies tied to the warring parties

CAIRO (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on three Sudanese firms it accuses of being directly connected to the warring forces in Sudan. The sanctions imposed Wednesday by the U.S. government block all property and entities in the U.S. belonging to Alkhaleej Bank Co Ltd; Zadna International Co for Development Ltd; and Al-Fakher Advanced Works Co. Ltd. The U.S. government said both Alkhaleej and Al-Fakher have direct ties to the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces. It says Zadna is run by the military. The two forces have been fighting for control of Sudan since April. Wednesday’s sanctions are the latest Washington has imposed in a bid to pressure the two sides to end the conflict.

