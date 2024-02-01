A woman and her 2 young daughters are in a hospital after a ‘corrosive substance’ attack in London

LONDON (AP) — A woman and her two young daughters are in a hospital being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Police said a manhunt is underway to find the suspect, who they believe is known to the 31-year-old woman. The Metropolitan Police said officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their mother near Clapham Common, a residential area in south London, on Wednesday evening. Police said the woman and the 3-year-old suffered potentially life-changing injuries. Three members of the public who tried to help the family and five police officers were also treated after coming into contact with the chemical.

