Albania’s Institute of Statistics suffers cyberattack, some systems affected

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Institute of Statistics says it suffered a cyberattack which affected some of its systems. The institute said in a statement that it was “a target of a sophisticated cyberattack” on Wednesday. After closing internet links and activating emergency protocols to protect data, experts found that only some of its systems were affected. It is investigating the attack to identify the source and motives. Albania was the target of a cyberattack in July 2022 which the government and international technology companies blamed on the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Iran denied the allegation, but Albania cut ties with it two months later.

