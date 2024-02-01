An Indonesian vice presidential candidate quits as a Cabinet minister before this month’s election

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top security minister says that President Joko Widodo has accepted his resignation from the Cabinet amid heated political discourse before this month’s election. Mohammad Mahfud M.D. announced on Wednesday that he was resigning to focus on his vice presidential bid on Feb. 14. Mahfud is the running mate of former Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo in the presidential election. Mahfud met with Widodo on Thursday to hand in his resignation. Observers said that Mahfud resigned because he became increasingly uncomfortable as Pranowo criticized Widodo’s administration while campaigning.

