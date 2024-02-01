Arkansas police chief arrested and charged with kidnapping

EUDORA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the police chief in Eudora, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping. Arkansas State Police say the felony kidnapping charge stems from Police Chief Michael Pitts’ actions in October 2023. Pitts’ lawyer says that his client denies the allegations and intends to plead not guilty. State police say the 45-year-old chief was dispatched to a gas station in Eudora after reports that a man was causing a disturbance. Police say investigators determined that Pitts illegally detained 49-year-old John Hill Jr. Police say Pitts took Hill to a remote location in Chicot County and assaulted him and then left him stranded.

