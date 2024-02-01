Attorneys for the man charged in University of Idaho stabbings seek change of venue
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for the man charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in late 2022 are seeking a change of venue, saying he cannot receive a fair trial in the community where the killings occurred. Anne Taylor, Bryan Kohberger’s lead public defender, this week asked Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County to schedule a hearing no earlier than the end of April to hear arguments on the potential move. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told Judge last week that he opposes a change of venue, stating that Latah County first deserved the chance to seat a jury because the crime occurred there.