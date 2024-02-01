Austrian prosecutors appeal a decision to move ‘monster of Amstetten’ Josef Fritzl to regular prison

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian prosecutors have appealed a court decision that a man who kept his daughter captive for 24 years and raped her thousands of times, fathering seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison. The state court in Krems on Thursday confirmed a report that prosecutors have challenged last week’s ruling in the case of Josef Fritzl and that a court in Vienna will now have to decide. The court in Krems ruled that Fritzl, who is 88, can be moved but stipulated that he must attend regular psychotherapy and undergo psychiatric evaluations during a 10-year probation period. A request to release him from detention was rejected.

