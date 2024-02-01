Authorities capture man accused of taking gun from scene of fatal Philadelphia police shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have captured a man accused of taking a gun from the scene of a shooting inside a Philadelphia store that left a man dead and a police officer wounded. Forty-two-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez was arrested Wednesday night in Philadelphia. He’s charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and a weapon offense. It wasn’t clear if Quinones-Mendez has retained an attorney. The shooting occurred Jan. 26, when two officers entered the store and approached a group of men. Security video shows two officers searching men for weapons before they wrestled 28-year-old Alexander Spencer to the ground. Authorities say Spencer shot one of the officers, prompting the other officer to fire back, killing Spencer.

