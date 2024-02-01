Boygenius on the 2024 Grammys, ‘The Record,’ the Chicks and the ever-looming question of new music

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At the 2024 Grammys, boygenius — the major label rock band built of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus — are up for six awards, tying the likes of Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. Those include two major categories: record of the year (for the country-pop single “Not Strong Enough”) album of the year (for their debut “The Record”). If they were to win either award, they’d be the first “all-female” group to do so since the Chicks in 2007. That’s not an ideal designation for a group that refers to themselves as “the boys,” but they do see some benefit to being recognized for their work, the band tells The Associated Press.

